Dennis Thompson, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Thompson passed away at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, April 12 at the age of 66 on his mother’s birthday.

Dennis loved 70/80’s music. Dennis was an avid fisherman. He loved bicycle racing and boxing. Growing up, Dennis was given the nickname “OLD MAN” because of his wisdom and because he was always working at such a young age! He was generous to a fault!

Dennis attended Ruth A.M.E. Zion and Valley Baptist church before leaving the valley to join his twin sister in Atlanta, Georgia in 2011.

Dennis was an outstanding runner for Sharon in the early seventies. He was a leading member of Chris Houck’s 1972 cross country team that won the Midwestern Athletic Conference championship. He also excelled in track until a devastating track accident cut short his career in his senior year. An award-winning runner, he was proudest of his most valuable runner award for cross-country. He also shared a most valuable runner award for track in 1973 with his friend and training partner, Fran Sherwood.

Dennis retired as a meter reader for the water company in Sharon.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Sanford Thompson and Betty Harrold.

Dennis is lovingly remembered by his twin sister, Denise Savage; his sister, Jennifer Ellis and Dick Ellis (brother-in-law) and brothers, Bruce Harrold, Melvin Smith, Tony Bennett and Stan Brown. Dennis also leaves behind Aunt Edna, Aunt Annie, Uncle Morris and a host of other cousins and nieces and nephews.

Dennis spirit can never be lost. We have been and always will be part of each other!

The family gratefully appreciates everyone’s phone calls, cards, emails, texts and prayers.

Thank you in joining us in celebrating Dennis Thompson’s homegoing at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021; Pastor T. Harrison officiating.

Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, 600 N. Oakland Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

