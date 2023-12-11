HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis P. Primerano, 69, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023 in his residence after an 11-month diagnosis with glioblastoma.

He was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania on November 30, 1954 to Joseph Primerano and Anna (Pisano) Primerano.

Dennis graduated from Ellwood City High School in 1972 and then from Penn State University in 1976.

He was a Pennsylvania State Trooper from 1984 to and retired as a Corporal from the Beaver, PA Barracks in 2008 after 25 years of service. He also was a C.S.O of the US Marshalls for ten years in Youngstown, Ohio.

Dennis was a member of Notre Dame Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed history, music, golfing, ice cream and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

Dennis was married to Christal (Campbell) Primerano on October 5, 2002 and she survives at home. He is also survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Kyle) Hubler of Montoursville, Pennsylvania (daughter from previous marriage to Michelle Primerano); six siblings, Teresa (Tony) Yeykal of Allentown, Pennsylvania, John (Karen) Primerano of Matthews, North Carolina, Kathleeen (Tom Anderson) Primerano of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Mark (Marge) Primerano of Rotonda West, Florida, Joann (Christopher) Morini of Ocoee, Florida and Denise (Joe) Johnston of Meadville; two grandchildren, Grant and Ansley Hubler and 11 nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke. Checks should be made payable to Tisch Brain Tumor Center and sent to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710. Please list Dennis’s name in the memo.

Visitation will be held at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, December 13, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:40 a.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Notre Dame Church, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Richard Allen as celebrant.

Burial will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.