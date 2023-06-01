OIL CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis D. Myers, Jr., 52, of Oil City, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 1:57 p.m. in the ER at UPMC Northwest.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on April 7, 1971 to Dennis D. Myers, Sr. and Wilda (Neiswonger) Croyle.

Dennis worked at the Action Auto as a former state inspection mechanic.



He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, hunting and most importantly, spending time with his loved ones.

Dennis is survived by three daughters, Nicole Denny (boyfriend, Travis Lary) of Oil City, Pennsylvania, Hollie Myers (fiancé, Cody Bowser) of Titusville, Pennsylvania and Angel Novak of North Carolina; two sons, Timothy Myers (fiancée, Julene Hartle) of Oil City, Pennsylvania and Josh Craig (girlfriend, Cari English) of Meadville, Pennsylvania; sister, LuAnn (Mike) Schuller of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Carl Myers of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Randy Myers of Corsica, Pennsylvania and, Rodney (Tracey) Myers of Oil City, Pennsylvania; his fiancée, Kila Fronk of Meadville, Pennsylvania and 23 grandchildren.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Dennis D Myers, Sr.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 8, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., where a memorial service will follow at Noon.

Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

