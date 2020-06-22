Denise A. Walker, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Denise A. Walker, 93, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, died peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020, in Pinckney, Michigan, where she resided with her daughter Patti D. Allen and family.

She was born January 20, 1927, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late Richard and Myra Applegate. She was the eldest of three siblings, which included Richard Applegate and Louis Applegate Carine.

On December 26, 1946, she married Robert J. Walker, whom went to be with the Lord November 2, 1976.

She graduated Hickory High School in 1944.

She worked several years for Leali Brother’s Meats, then moved onto the USPS where she worked until 70 years of age when she retired.

She was a life-long devout member of Central Christian Church, where she held many positions and carried out several church duties.

She is survived by three children, Patti D. Allen (husband, Mark), Kenneth J. Walker (wife, Cindy) and Susan L. Phillips (husband, Richard); ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Denise was preceded in death by her husband; son, Robert (David) Walker and one great-grandchild.

A private service will be held for family and church members at a future date TBD.

In lieu of flowers or family contributions, please send monetary gifts to Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

