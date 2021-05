COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Thursday, May 13, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,088,343 (+1,161) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 57,809 (+91) hospitalizations and 7,955 (+2) ICU admissions. A total of 4,915,037 people — 42.05% of the state’s population — had at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 26,345 from the previous day.