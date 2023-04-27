HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Delores B. Miller, Hermitage passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023. She was 87.

Delores was born November 22, 1935, in Templeton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Reverend J.C. and Bernice Himes.

Delores worked outside of the home for 24 years and was previously employed by the Hermitage School District Cafeteria, Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery as a salesperson and then her most fulfilling employment as a bus tour guide leading many tour buses throughout the Shenango Valley and western Pennsylvania.

Delores was a member of The First Assembly of God and Grace Chapel.

She had a love and passion for giving and supporting several veteran affiliated associations.

Delores was a Gold Star Mother and enjoyed sewing, socializing and singing with family and friends, never missing a family reunion. She especially enjoyed camping with family and close friends where she and her late husband of 45 years had a permanently placed travel trailer at a Lake Erie campground.

Delores was married to the late, Harry Edward Miller, from 1960 to 2005.

Delores is survived by her children, Lori Ceremuga and her husband, Greg and Lisa Huffman and her husband, Wayne; grandchildren, Chad Ceremuga and his wife, Gina, Brad Ceremuga, Matt Ceremuga and his wife, Kailee, Krista Brandt and her husband, David, Shannon Dickson and her husband, Michael, Michael Williams, Mike Huffman, Zachary Huffman, Matt Huffman and Brandon Huffman and 15 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Edward; son, Barry; brothers, Command Sergeant Major Lloyd Himes, Marlin Himes and Dalton Himes and a sister, June Himes.



Memorial Contributions can be made to Veterans-affiliated associations of choice.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 29, 12:00 Noon at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage. Visitation will follow the service, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

