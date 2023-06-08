SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Delmer Wayne Donaldson, 79, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 1:43 p.m. in UPMC Horizon – Shenango of a courageous battle with cancer.



He was born in Glendale, CA on January 14, 1944 to Ralph Donaldson and Vera (Lawler) Donaldson.



Delmer graduated from Franklin High School in Las Angeles, California in 1962.



He was a manager for Kentucky Fried Chicken in New Castle and Hermitage for 22 years.



Delmer was a member of Grace Chapel and was in the U.S. Navy serving in the Vietnam War.



He enjoyed gardening, taking care of his yard, traveling with his wife and spending time with family and friends.



Delmer was married to Kathleen S. (O’Leary) Donaldson on June 14, 1990, and she preceded him in death on November 14, 2022.



Delmer is survived by; Son, Peter (Lori) Chiodo of Meadville, Pennsylvania; a Brother, Ted (Robyn) Donaldson of California a granddaughter, Andriana Chiodo and many nieces and nephews.

Delmer was preceded in death by; Father, Ralph Donaldson; Mother, Vera Donaldson; Sister, Dorothy Bothello; Wife, Kathleen S. Donaldson.

Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

