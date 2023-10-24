HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Della Elaine (Fox) Corbin of Hermitage passed away peacefully Friday, October 20, 2023 of natural causes at 101 years old.

Mrs. Corbin was born June 19, 1922 in Morgantown, West Virginia to Merley and Nellie (Rogers) Fox.

She attended Sharon High School and was employed at G.C. Murphy Company and Westinghouse.

She married the love of her life, Harry T. Corbin, October 13, 1943, who preceded her in death March 29, 2008.

Elaine was a gifted artist who loved oil painting, sewing and playing the organ. Harry and Elaine traveled extensively in their retirement and were happiest when surrounded by family and friends.

Elaine is survived by her sister-in-law, Jean A. (Corbin) Thompson and her husband, James, of Sharon; brother-in-law, Don Osborne of Sharon and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Opal (Ray) Muder and Rita (Darrell) Liston and brother, Floyd (Sarah) Flesher.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 24, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a funeral service will follow at Noon.

