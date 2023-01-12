HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Keisel, 63, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home Thursday morning, January 12, 2023.

Born March 23, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio she was the daughter of Helen (Tatalovich) Mitchell and James R. Mitchell.

Debra graduated from Greenville High School in 1977.

She was a bookkeeper and secretary for Mitchell Sales Company of Masury, Ohio, for over 30 years.

Debra loved spending time with her grandchildren and going shopping. She enjoyed antiques and history and learning about olden times.

Debra is survived by her husband, Pat Keisel, whom she married July 1, 2015 and he survives at home; a daughter, Sarah Jacobson and her husband Aaron of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a son, Robert Mudry of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren, Kevin S. Jacobson and Izzy Jacobson. She also leaves behind several cousins that she dearly loved.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents.

Per Debra’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Debra Keisel, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.