HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dawn Rae Hummell, 57, of Hermitage, died due to an extended illness at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in UPMC Passavant in Pittsburgh.

She was born on July 1, 1965, in Los Angeles, California to Janet (Silvera) Blair of Hermitage and Gary Keeley, deceased.

Dawn graduated from Hickory High School in 1983 and she was a homemaker.

She enjoyed baking, crafts and spending time with her loved ones.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Hummell, whom she married June 15, 1984, at home; daughter, Samantha Keeley of Hermitage; sons, Timothy Hummell of Sharon and Christopher Hummell and his wife, Tracey, of Sharon; sisters, Shyrlie Hamilla and her husband, Gregg, of Hermitage and Denise Janosky and her husband, Gary, of West Middlesex; brothers, Gary Keeley and his wife, Dove, of Hermitage and Douglas Keeley and his wife, Tara, of Masury, Ohio; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 30, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dawn R. Hummell, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.