SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dawn Jones, 62, of Sharpsville, died unexpectedly at 5:16 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, in her residence.

She was born on December 14, 1959, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Elaine (Sauve) Thiel of Hermitage and Leonard Thiel, deceased.

She graduated from Hickory High School in 1978.

Dawn worked at Jo Jo’s Variety Store in Hubbard, Ohio, as a manager for over 17 years.

Her hobbies included reading, shopping, cooking and spending time with her kids.

She is survived by her spouse, Richard Jones, at home, whom she married May 30, 1981; daughters, Sharilynn Jones of Lake Worth, Florida and Lindsey Jones of Sharpsville; son, Ryan Jones and his wife, Tiffany, of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters, Rachelle Anderson and her husband, Ron, of Rochester, New York and Kimberly Schober and her husband, Len, of Niles, Ohio; brothers, Eric Thiel and his wife, Carol, of New Castle and Kirk Thiel and his wife, Teresa, of Butler and grandchildren Conner, Aiden and Hunter.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 26, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m., Pastor Randy Emmorey, officiant.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dawn R. Jones, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.