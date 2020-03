HERIMTAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Judy Diane Means, 63, of Hermitage, died at 3:54 a.m. Monday, February 24, at Sharon Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

She was born June 15, 1956, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Donald H. Bracken and Lula E. (Roofner) Bracken.