FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David “Pope” Demasy, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, in his residence unexpectedly. He was 71.

David was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, October 25, 1951, to Margaret (D’Amico) and David DeMasy.

He attended Farrell Schools. David proudly joined the U.S. Marines his junior year of high school. After his honorable discharge he obtained his G.E.D. and enrolled in Robert Morris College. David was an outstanding long-distance runner.

David is survived by his daughter, Jessica DeMasy and her fiancé, Brian Hoover, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; grandsons, Logan and Donovan; his sisters, Diana DeMasy of Farrell, Pennsylvania and LuAnn Wittway of Sharon, Pennsylvania and many nephews and nieces.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with David’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

