FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. David Joseph Capilongo of Farrell departed this life Friday, November 17, 2023 in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Capilongo was born June 27, 1953 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Steve and Dolores (Wolf ) Capilongo.

He was employed as a carpenter and enjoyed camping, driving his golf cart and spending time with his family and friends.

David is survived by his wife, Karen L. (Ellsworth) Capilongo; his sons, David M. (Valerie) Capilongo and Chad J. Capilongo; his brothers, Greg (Diane) Capilongo, Tim (Mary Kay) Capilongo, Stevie (Colleen) Capilongo, Dennis (Judy) Capilongo and Tim Capi; his grandchildren, Olivia and Lucas Capilongo and his faithful companions, his dogs, Copper and Harley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sandy.

Visitation will be held at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street in Hermitage, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 6:30 p.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.