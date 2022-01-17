SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Gary Tota, born May 2, 1950 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Samuel and Arlene Tota, died unexpectedly at Sharon Regional Medical Center on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Dave was a graduate of Hickory High School Class of 1968.

He worked as a custodian at St. Joseph Elementary School (Sharon, Pennsylvania) and Notre Dame Elementary School (Hermitage, Pennsylvania); he also volunteered much of his time as a Deacon and Trustee at Central Christian Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

On June 20, 1980, Dave married the love of his life, Ruth Elaine Rowlands Tota. They devoted their lives to each other and raising their children.

He will be remembered for his knack for telling stories and for making us laugh. Working at the schools was one of Dave’s greatest joys in life; he truly enjoyed working with the children. Dave was a great man who saw the good in everyone.

Dave was a devout father, husband, grandfather, brother and son. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Ruth Tota; sons, Joseph Tota of Hermitage and David Gary Tota, Jr. of Millersburg, Pennsylvania; daughters, Shawna Lynn Tota Bosley and Tami Lucas Fisher, of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania; his sister, Carolyn Smith of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; brother, Michael Tota of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Samuel and Arlene Tota, both of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; his son, Christopher Wesley Tota of Van Nyes, California and his brothers, Joe Tota of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and George Tota of Manassas, Virginia.

Services will be at a later date.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of David G. Tota, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.