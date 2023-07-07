SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Frye, 71, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 11:10 a.m. in his home of an extended illness.

He was born in Hermitage, Pennsylvania on July 19, 1951, to Harold E. Frye and Joan (Sarchet) Frye.

David was married to Barbara (Toney) Frye on March 7, 1992, who survives at home.

He was a graduate of Hickory High School in 1969 and then Youngstown State University in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in business.

David was the office manager for Sniezek Cabinets for 20 years.

He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family and his dog, Ace.

David is survived by; three Sons, Michael Frye of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Philip (Jill) Pisani of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Eric (John Taylor) Pisani of Wilmington, Delaware; Sister, Mary (Tom) Vannelli of Champion, Ohio.

David was preceded in death by; father, Harold E. Frye; Mother, Joan (Sarchet) Frye and Brother, Jeffrey Frye.

Visitation will be Monday, July 10, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148. Offiant will be Rev Richard Nero.

Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2619 East State Street in Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.