SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Coleman, Jr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

David was born July 15, 1979 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Donna L. Grannison and David E. Coleman, Sr.





David graduated from Hickory High School in 2000 and attended MCAR in Hermitage, Pennsylvania for numerous years up until death.

He enjoyed writing and reading magazines and comic books. David liked to collect cars and truck collectibles. He was a high spirited, happy person overall and he will be missed by many.



David is survived by his mother, Donna L. Grannison of Sharon, Pennsylvania; David E. Coleman, Sr. of Bakersfield, California; four sisters, Davia Coleman of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Dana Coleman of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Racquel Coleman of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Robin (Coleman) Hammonds of Sharon, Pennsylvania; one brother, Damien (Coleman) Jarrett od New Castle, Pennsylvania; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



David was preceded in death with his grandparents, Robert and Hester Grannison and Percy and Rebecca Coleman



A memorial service will held on Monday, January 8 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at New Covenant Christian Center Church of God in Christ, 411 Hamilton Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121.



The family will be accepting visits from friends and family, condolences and cards at 1023 Negley Street, Farrell, Pennsylvania the remainder of this week and on the day of service at 511 Emerson Avenue, Farrell, Pennsylvania.



Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on David’s memorial page, at: www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

