SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” Brest, 64, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Born January 7, 1958 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, Dave graduated from Mercer High School in 1977.

He worked in the maintenance department at Primary Health Network.

Dave enjoyed karting, working on engines, flea markets, sound engineering and coaching sports.

He leaves behind his wife, Diana (Lutz) Brest whom he married October 22, 1983 and she survives at home; a son, Andrew Brest of Pittsburgh and his mother and father in-law, Andrew and Billie Lutz of Hermitage.

Dave was preceded in death by his son, Aaron Brest and his sister, Debbie Dunlap.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 4, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m., Pastor Joe Thomas, officiant.

