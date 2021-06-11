Darlene Lutton, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Lutton passed away Wednesday, June 9.

Darlene was born April 5, 1947.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, June 15, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Unity Presbyterian Church, 1857 Mercer-West Middlesex Road, Mercer, PA 16137.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.