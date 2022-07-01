WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel W. Luce was born second of six children to James and Nancy (Saunders) Luce on July 19, 1950. Dan enjoyed the friends and family from the North Oakland avenue neighborhood where he lived as a child. He especially frequented the neighborhood home of his Aunt Julie (Saunders) and Uncle Wade Vogan who were so supportive during Dan’s formative years. Their love and support lasted a life time.



Dan attended Sharon High School later graduating with his GED. He attended higher learning not only at New Castle Business School but also Penn State University Shenango campus for 2+ years.

Dan was first a machinist at National Castings for 14 years, a staff supervisor at YDC in Mineral Ridge for 22 years and most recently, a laborer/mobile equipment operator at Wheatland Tube for 11 years.



Golf was a game Dan played over the years. He especially had fun with his Wheatland Tube league including his buddies, Jay, Turk and Jim. When Dan was younger he found street racing initiating I80 (now I376) before its completion. His love for cars has remained a passion. Dan played ball with Walt’s Inn softball team, including his brothers-in-law and friends. When asked how Dan was doing he would often say, “he was living the dream.”



Dan leaves his wife, Georgiana (Burger) Luce, of 48 years; two sons, Nathan Daniel (Dana) Luce and Ryan George (Kaylan) Luce, plus two adoring grandchildren, Jaxson and Sadie. Dan valued most his time as a father and mentor to his sons as they grew. He was proud and honored to be the father of the men they have become. Other survivors include, his brother and best friend, Brian (Nancy) Luce; sisters, Cindy (Ed) Black and Sandra Flack; his second family and in-laws include, Bill Burger, Randy Burger, Buck (Denise) Burger, Marty (Terry) Burger, Anita (companion, Nick) Tarbell and Marggie (Dave) Jones. Dan loved hanging out with both sides of his family and entertaining. Plus he has many very special nieces and nephews on each side of the family which he enjoyed.



Preceding him in death were his parents; a sister, Candy Luce Domain; a nephew,John Michael Barretta and a very special uncle, Wade Vogan.



Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Buhl Club Recreations Center or the Cancer Foundation.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 19 at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, with a Celebration of Life service immediately following.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 3 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.