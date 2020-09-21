Daniel Moschillo, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Moschillo passed away Sunday, September 20.

Daniel was born April 11, 1940.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

