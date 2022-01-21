HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel E. Little, Jr. of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly in his residence on Thursday, January 20, 2022. He was 30.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Daniel, Sr. and Karrie (Seamons) Little.

Daniel enjoyed spending time with his daughter and his family, playing video games and basketball. His favorite thing was being a dad and he was a wonderful dad. ‘

He is survived by his daughter, Danyella Little of Hermitage; his parents of Hermitage; a sister, Alyssa Tilley of Hermitage and three brothers, Andrew Seamons of North Carolina, James Senediak of Grove City and Zachary Little of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Daniel Eric Little, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 23 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.