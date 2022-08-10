WORTH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Clifton Coast, Jr., 60 of Worth Township, died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home after failing health.



He was born June 23, 1962 in Grove City to Daniel Coast, Sr. and Janet Wagner Coast.

He was a 1981 Lakeview High School graduate.

Employed near 25 years at General Electric Transportation, now Webtec Corporation, Grove City; when younger, he was employed many years at Wellcraft in Florida.

Dan, kind and generous, was known as a hardworking man. Prior to health issues, he enjoyed hunting and also, muscle cars, building engines for them. He was recognized as an extremely talented artist and recipient of many awards. He liked to cook for his family, sometimes surprising his mother with her favorite stuffed pork chops.

Survivors include his mother, Janet; son, Seth; a special nephew, Daniel Rogan; daughter, Danielle; his brothers, Alan and Walker and sisters, Michelle, Wanda and Junifer.



His father preceded him in death.

In keeping his wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Donald Coast, Jr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.