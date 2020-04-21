Daniel Chintella, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel “Dan” Chintella, 88, of Hermitage, died unexpectedly at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, in his residence.



He was born on April 26, 1931, in Sharon.



Dan was a carpenter for local union halls in Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

His hobbies included working around his house and helping others.



He is survived by his sons, Joseph Chintella of Hubbard, Ohio and Danny Chintella of Girard, Ohio; a brother, Paul Chintella of Hermitage; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Carolyn Chintella.

At Dan’s request there, no services will be held.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.