SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale T. Caporossi, 72, of Sharon, P ennsylvania, passed away June 5, 2022 at Nugents Convalescent Home after an extended illness.

He was born July 12, 1949 in Sharon, P ennsylvania to Anne (Sekela) and Adelfo D. Caporossi.

Dale graduated from Kennedy Christian High School in the Class of 1968. He earned an accounting degree from YSU, a Masters of Business Administration from Babson Institute, a Bachelor of Laws from University of Florida, he was a graduate of The Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and also attained the designation of Rabbi from the Kaballist Yeshiva of New York.



Dale was President of Caporossi & Associates accounting firm in Hermitage, P ennsylvania.

He also served in the U.S. Navy (Res) obtaining the rank of Commander. Dale was a member of the US Naval Institute, National Society of Accountants, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Military Order of the Stars and Bars, VFW Post 1338 and member of the ORDO ROSAE CRUCIS (AMORC). Formerly WM of Sharon Lodge 250 F&AM, Chancellor of S.V. Knights of Columbus and Scoutmaster.



Dale is survived by step-son, Stephen DiDonato of Texas; niece and nephew, Matthew & Katherine Caporossi and special friends, Lisa Gassner, Dee Gassner, Dani Kaye, Margaret Johnson, Robert Carcelli, Robert Murdoch, Jr., Robert Remp, Donald Pisegna, Jenny Misinay, Mary Frankovich, Christine Moffett, Attorney Graban, Attorney Robert Murdoch Sr., Paul Mihalak, Fred Anzivino, Tom Misko and Sam Morocco.



Dale was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gordana M. Caporossi, whom he married January 7, 1994 and she passed away March 15, 2008 and a brother, Robert W Caporossi.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

