SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale E. McFarland, 63, of Sharon passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 26, 2022, in his home.

He was born August 4, 1959, the son of Donald J. and Louise H. (Coxson) McFarland.

He was a 1977 graduate of Sharon High School and went on to attend the Ivy School of Professional Art in Pittsburgh.

For the last few years, Dale was employed by Kraynak’s as a delivery driver and in the model train department; prior to that, he worked at Goldstein’s Furniture as an upholstery technician.

He was a member of the Sharpsville Presbyterian Church.

Among Dale’s many accomplishments was his teaching of art skills through the Shenango Art Guild for many years, in addition to private classes. He always said, “Everyone has skills and talent, you just need to work at it.”

He loved fishing and trains, big or small. Dale was a person who loved to laugh and he always tried to lend a hand when someone was in need.

Dale married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Bonnie Dear, on December 29, 1978.

In addition to Bonnie and their daughter, Sarah (McFarland) Darraugh and her husband, John, Dale is survived by his siblings, David McFarland of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Robert and Liz McFarland of Federal Way, Washington and Shirley and Bob Fair of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, as well as four nieces, four great-nieces, one great-nephew and his buddies, Scout and Karma.

Dale’s motto was “Learn something new every day; there is so much we don’t know about the world or each other.”

A visitation will be held Thursday, December 1 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home, 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A celebration of Dale’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Dale would have loved donations in his memory to DAV (Disabled American Veterans), the Salvation Army or your local no-kill animal shelter.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dale McFarland, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.