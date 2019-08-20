Cynthia Lee Wilkins, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Lee Wilkins, of Sharon, passed away in her residence after an extended illness at 2:12 p.m. on Thursday, August15, 2019. She was 74.



Mrs. Wilkins was born on April 8, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Lucinda (White) Woodall and Arthur Lucas Woodall.



She is a 1963 graduate of Sharon High School and went on to work for the Sharon City School District as a Title 1 Aide. She retired in 1996.



She is survived by her husband, Walter Wilkins of New York; daughter, Shantel Elisa Wilkins of Sharon; sons, Earl Perry Chapman and his wife, Julie, of Sharon and Andre Dante Wilkins and his wife, Faye, of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania; sisters, Cynthia Henderson of Farrell and Brenda Gordon of Charlotte, North Carolina; brothers, Arthur “Butch” Woodall of Springfield, Massachusetts and Larry Woodall of Seattle, Washington and seven grandchildren.



Her parents preceded her in death.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22 in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



Funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m., following visitation, on Thursday August 22 in the funeral home chapel.

