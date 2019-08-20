Cynthia Lee Wilkins, Sharon, PA – Obituary

John Flynn Funeral Home

August 15, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Cynthia Lee Wilkins, Sharon, Pennsylvania - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Lee Wilkins, of Sharon, passed away in her residence after an extended illness at 2:12 p.m. on Thursday, August15, 2019. She was 74. 

Mrs. Wilkins was born on April 8, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Lucinda (White) Woodall and Arthur Lucas Woodall. 

She is a 1963 graduate of Sharon High School and went on to work for the Sharon City School District as a Title 1 Aide. She retired in 1996. 

She is survived by her husband, Walter Wilkins of New York; daughter, Shantel Elisa Wilkins of Sharon; sons, Earl Perry Chapman and his wife, Julie, of Sharon and Andre Dante Wilkins and his wife, Faye, of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania; sisters, Cynthia Henderson of Farrell and Brenda Gordon of Charlotte, North Carolina; brothers, Arthur “Butch” Woodall of Springfield, Massachusetts and Larry Woodall of Seattle, Washington and seven grandchildren. 

Her parents preceded her in death. 

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22 in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 

Funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m., following visitation, on Thursday August 22 in the funeral home chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 21 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More wkbn-antenna
Dick Adgate Florist
Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com