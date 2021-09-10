Cynthia L. Ewing, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia L. Ewing, 71, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly in her home Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 8:48 a.m.

Cynthia was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania September 4, 1950 to Shirley (Murray) and Donald Stitt and was a 1969 graduate of Sharon High School.

Cynthia worked at Hills Department Store and Daffins Candy.

She was a member of Grace Chapel and active in her church and bible study.

Surviving are sons, Brian Ewing and his wife, Cindy, of Harvard, Illinois and Mark Ewing and his wife, Christina, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; brother, Donald Stitt of Kane, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Ewing, whom she married June 14, 1969 and he passed away May 6, 2018; a sister, Laura Edwards and a brother, Frank Stitt.

At the request of Cynthia there are no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 12, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.