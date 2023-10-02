SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Cynthia Darlene Dessaw departed this life on Monday, September 25, 2023 peacefully in her home.

Ms. Dessaw was born January 15, 1961 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Henry Dessaw and Loretta (James) Dessaw.

She was employed at Sharon Regional Hospital 1993 to 2018 as a clinical secretary. From 1992 until present she worked as an attendant as her home church, Second Missionary Baptist. Her most recent job was in the home health field. She was a caregiver for her sister and aunt until they departed this life.

In her spare time, Cynthia enjoyed watching crime shows, cooking and spending time with her family. Her pleasant personality and kind spirit will be missed by those she knew and loved.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving children, Michael, Jasper, Richard, Jasmine, Stanford, Tiffani and Xavier; four nieces, Faith, Charene, Yolanda and Cassandra (Jason); a nephew, Blaine, along with her grandchildren and other relatives who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Elizabeth and her aunt, LaNora.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 2, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1138 Spearman Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121, where a service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Russell V. Penn. Jr., officiant.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.