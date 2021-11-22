Crystal Lynn Klein, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal Lynn Klein, 46, of Niles, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 in Trumbull Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

Born January 3, 1975 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania to Lynda (Blynn) and James Miller she attended West Middlesex High School.

Crystal was a homemaker who loved going to Starbucks and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Crystal married Edward Klein June 4, 1994 and he survives at home. She is also survived by her daughter, Brittany Miller of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; son, Justin Klein of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania; a sister, Melissa Miller of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Jimmy, Josh and Cody Miller, all of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and six grandchildren, Landan and Geralyn Moore, Bella and Nicholas Miller and Mason and Oaklynn Klein.

Crystal was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Frankie Klein.

Calling hours will be Friday, November 26 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Chapel in Hermitage, with a memorial service at 3:00 p.m.

