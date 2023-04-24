SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – We are sad to announce the passing of Craig M. Farringer in Sharon, Pennsylvania on Monday, April 17, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer. He was 68.



Craig is survived by his sister, Joanne Farringer of New Mexico and husband, Tony Martin; brother, Dennis E. Farringer of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and wife, Toula and daughters, Megan J. Farringer of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Angela D. Nicastro (Farringer) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A special thanks to long time care provider April Williams of Sharon, Pennsylvania.



Craig was predeceased by parents, Curt and Betty Farringer of Hermitage and brother, Curtis E. Farringer of Masury, Ohio.



Craig will be very missed by those who loved him. At his request there will be no funeral or service.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Cremtory, Inc.

