Cortney Te’Ron King, Sr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cortney Te’Ron King, Sr., 36 years old, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, entered into /eternal rest on Monday, September 20, 2021.

Cortney was born on December 27, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia but spent most of his young life traveling around the United States and Europe due to his parents’ military service. His father’s military assignment led him and his family to the Shenango Valley area.

Cortney received his high school education in the Sharon City School District.

After Cortney’s oldest daughter was born, he decided to become a permanent resident of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He dedicated his life to his family and worked as a driver/laborer for a local roofing company.

Cortney loved hard and would be one of your biggest allies. He had an infectious smile and laugh that would brighten any room. In his spare time, Cortney loved cooking on the grill and playing cornhole with family and friends. He was a die-hard Raiders and Lakers fan.

He is survived by his children, Camya L. King, Cortney T. King, Jr. and Aria N. Pollock; mothers of his children, Lilliemae D. Norris King and Cesily Pollock; brother, Ronald W. King II; parents, Ronald W. and Christa R. King; grandmother, Tenna King; close friends, Gary Golub, Shadi Atallah and Mark Grannison and a host of other relatives and friends.

Private visitation and memorial ceremony for family and selected friends will be held Wednesday, September 29 at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Face masks are required.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.