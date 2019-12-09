Constance M. Rodocoy, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Constance M. Rodocoy passed away Sunday, December 8.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.

Funeral service will following visitation on Wednesday, December 11 at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.