Constance M. Rodocoy, Hermitage, PA

Constance M. Rodocoy, Hermitage, Pennsylvania - obit

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Constance M. Rodocoy passed away Sunday, December 8.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.

Funeral service will following visitation on Wednesday, December 11 at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

