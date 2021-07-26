Coila Joanne Klingensmith, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Coila Joanne (Shearer) Klingensmith of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Saturday July 24, 2021. She had been a resident at St. Paul’s Senior Living Center in Greenville, Pennsylvania, for several months, due to recent illness.

“Joanne” was born on March 3, 1935 in Laneville, Pennsylvania to Eleanor B. (Anthony) and Francis Nelson Shearer.

On August 25, 1951, Coila married the love of her life, William “Bill” John Klingensmith, at the Methodist Church in Freeport, Pennsylvania. They were fortunate to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in 2001 and enjoyed a quiet life together in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania until Bill’s passing in April 2005. He was retired from the Sharon Steel Corporation.

Coila was also preceded in death by her parents and three sons, Kevin Wayne (1959), Gary Lee (2002) and William Robert (2016).

She is survived by four children, Cynthia L. “Cindy” (Robert) Glancy of Leland, North Carolina, Keith A. (Claudeen) of Hubbard, Ohio, Kirk D. (Dianna) of Youngstown, Ohio and Kimberly K. Smith of Wheatland, Pennsylvania. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Her sister-in-law, Donna Klingensmith and she frequently dined out and enjoyed shopping together. She will always be loved and missed by many extended family and friends. Her cat “Bella” was her faithful companion during her most recent years.

Coila was a loving and devoted wife and mother who spent most of her life as a homemaker and caregiver of loved ones. She loved spending time and laughing with her family while playing cards, board games and dominoes. Coila was an avid reader and especially enjoyed stories about the Pennsylvania Amish.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at St Paul’s Senior Living Center (Greenville, Pennsylvania) for providing such loving and compassionate care during her final days and Kindred Hospice .

Calling hours will be held Saturday, August 21, 1:00 -2:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

