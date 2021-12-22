SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cloyd E. “Gene” Brenneman, 87, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Reynolds Development, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at his residence.

Gene was born April 15, 1934 in Callensburg, Pennsylvania to Hazel (Fulmer) and Paul E. Brenneman and graduated from high school in Sligo, Pennsylvania.

Gene moved to Mercer County and worked at Sharon Steel Corp in the Electric Department for 12 years.

He completed college classes and became involved in real estate sales and opened his own real estate office in Transfer, PA. Gene went on to become a certified Real Estate Appraiser. He was hired as a real estate appraisal officer by McDowell National Bank for 19 years.

He taught real estate classes at Penn State Shenango for 1ten years. Upon retiring from the bank, he was the general contractor for building his present home as a retirement home for him and his wife, Erma, in South Pymatuning Township. They have lived there since January 1994. He was then approached to run for the Office of County Commissioner. He was elected and reelected and served two terms as County Commissioner for eight years. He retired from the County on December 31, 2003.

After that he enjoyed his yardwork and the many flowers he planted over the years and able to continue with his community involvement once again until the last few years.

While living in Transfer, Gene was a member of Reynolds School Board and had to resign as President of said board because he moved out of the district. He continued volunteering at the Transfer Harvest Home for many years and held various positions on their Board of Directors, including President.

Gene was a long-time member Transfer Kiwanis Club for many years and appointed Lt. Governor of this area. He was also appointed to attend the National Conference in Austria and Germany. Gene was on the board of directors for The Salvation Army in Sharon for many years and rang the bell for their annual Christmas drive at the Donofrio’s location or wherever needed.

He was elected to the board of directors of Sharon Regional Hospital in 1997 and served for 18 years and was awarded the Certificate of Appreciation for his leadership during some very trying times the hospital was experiencing. Gene was most proud of his involvement in voting for the development of the Heart Unit at the hospital since it would allow heart patients to remain in our area for many procedures that previously had to be sent to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

Gene was a 50+ year member of the Shenengo Valley Lodge No. 810 and also a long-time Republican and active in the Mercer County Republican Party.

He was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Hermitage.

On the personal side, Gene married his wife of 47 years and they blended their children together, his four and her three. He was her and the children’s ROCK, always able to solve a problem.

He was a Steelers fan but his favorite was high school football.

Gene is survived by his wife, Erma at home; three children; Armand Brenneman of Sharon, Tamara Shepard of Saegertown and Stephanie Drivere of Greenville. His step-children survive him also, Paul and Jane Gustas of Hermitage, Kristine Derrick Thompson and her husband Kenneth of Fredonia and David and Trista Gustas of Transfer. Gene is also survived by 15 grandchildren; Tracie, Ross, Dylan, Autumn, Charann, Rob, Ctisty, Kellie, Katie, McKenzie, Marissa, Kenny, Greyden, Gage and Marie, 11 great-grandchildren; Samuel, Olivia, Silas, Benjamin, Emree, Alexander, Adley, Kiara, Lily, Daisy and Kabella.

Gene’s oldest son, Robin L. Brenneman was killed in an auto accident in 1980 at the age of 26. Gene had two sisters who preceded him in death, Dolores Whitmer and Shirley Campbell of Clarion County.

Arrangements were handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory.

