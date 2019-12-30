Clifford W. Marshall, Pymatuning Towship, PA

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford W. “Cliff” Marshall, 71, of Pymatuning Township, formerly of Torrington, Connecticut, died at 7:07 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 in St. Paul’s due to an extended illness.



On August 6, 1948, Clifford was born in Hartford, Connecticut, a son to Vicky (Quigley) Marshall and Chester L. Marshall.



He graduated from Penney High School in 1966 and then received his optician license from the State of Connecticut.



After serving in the U.S. Army, Cliff founded Marshall Optical and Vision Center in Torrington, where he was an optician for 48 years, retiring in 2012.



Cliff was a two-time president of the Lions Club and was a member of the Elks Club, both in Torrington. He belonged to the Avalon Country Club in Hermitage.

He enjoyed playing tennis and softball and traveling.



He is survived by his spouse, Deborah L. (Stafford) Marshall, whom he married August 9, 1969; daughter, Lori Marshall of Greenville; sons, Derek Marshall of Bradenton, Florida and Caden Marshall of Greenville; cousin, Lesley Peterson of Mesa, Arizona; grandchild, Rebeca Marshall of Bradenton, Florida and fur babies, Max and Milo.



He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 2 in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Joe Frank officiating.



Entombment will be in America’s Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 31, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.