GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford R. Kelly, 79, of Grove City, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday morning, September 9, 2023, at AHN Grove City.

He was born in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania on November 8, 1943 to the late Ronald S. and Alda (Gray) Kelly.

Cliff attended Slippery Rock schools and worked in maintenance for General Electric in Grove City for 40 years. He also worked in the local area as an independent electrical inspector.

He attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City. He loved taking care of his horses and was an avid gardener.

Cliff is survived by: two Daughters, Traci Orsillo and her husband, Rick, of Saint Joseph, Michigan, and Vicki Wilkins and her husband, Derek, of Helena, Alabama; six grandchildren, Zachary Orsillo of Watervliet, Michigan, Nicholas Orsillo of Niles, MI, Matthew Orsillo of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jacob Wilkins of Alabama, Nathaniel Wilkins, serving in the Marines, North Carolina, and Anna Wilkins of Helena, Alabama; two great-grandchildren, Heidi and Tobias Orsillo; three Sisters, Donna Vargo, Kathy Young, and Emily Long; a Brother, Tim Kelly and his wife, Mary Jo; and his long time companion, Nancy Green.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife, Annamae (Coryea) Kelly; three Brothers, Ronald S. Kelly, Jr., Vern Kelly, and Gerald Kelly; and a sister, Carol Altmire.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

