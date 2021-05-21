Clifford Mountain, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford Carl Mountain, 76, passed away on Thursday May 20, 2021 at home after an extended illness.

The son of Clifford Samuel and Mable (Swanson) Mountain he was born February 25, 1945 in Kane, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Kane High School.

Clifford was a carpenter, a bartender and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his sister, Carol Gosnell of Greenville, Pennsylvania and was preceded in death by his parents and a baby brother, Robert Lee Mountain.

Burial will take place at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Jewett, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handed by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

