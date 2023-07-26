FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Claudis Sipp passed away Friday, July 21.

He went to MCAR Day Program for over 40 years of service.

He loved to dress up with nice clothing, hats and jewelry. He loved bowling; it was one of his favorite hobbies. Claudis was kind soul and loved show people his new things that he got from friends and family. He was artist as well; he sold t-shirts he designed himself.

Claudis was preceded by his parents, William and Jessie Sipp.

He leaves behind his cousins, Flether Sipp, Tysa and Clifton Ruggs, Jaide Sipp and Yeshayah Ruggs and his Godbrother, Bambi.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Claudis Sipp, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.