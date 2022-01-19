SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – ClaudeLee Talbert transitioned from this Land to Eternal Glory January 17, 2022.

Born on October 16, 1942 at Sharon Buhl Hospital to Rallie and Sallie Franklin Talbert.

ClaudeLee worked at Sharon Steel for 26 years as a certified fabricator and Winner Steel as head of maintenance for 15 years.

Claude loved to build and create he was very artistic. He loved his family and church family of Second Missionary Baptist where he was President of the Usher board. He loved being an usher, he considered it being on God’s welcoming committee.

Claude leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Eleanor (Vonnie) Scurry Talbert four children, Senora Stevenson, Sharon, Pennsylvania, Sallie Talbert, Farrell, Pennsylvania, Feance (Stacia) Talbert, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Audra Talbert, Montgomery, Al. six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, his little buddy Ace. Five brothers and one sister.

Preceding him in death was his mother, father, sister and brother.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.