HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clarke Edward Corll, 62 of 649 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after a brave battle with kidney disease at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Clarke was born in Hermitage, Pennsylvania on July 4, 1960, to the late John Jay and Constance Ruth (Miller) Corll.

Clarke thoroughly enjoyed playing cards and spending time in Las Vegas. He had a passion for golf, boating and loved his three chocolate labs and black lab.

He was a mechanic by trade, working for several dealerships eventually becoming a service writer. Clarke’s passion for golf led him to golf course maintenance and greens keeper later in life, allowing him to perfect his game.

He opened his heart and home to friends and neighbors, as well as their children. He was more than a friendly neighbor, he was family; always there with a story to tell, a lesson to teach, or endless knowledge to share. Clarke also had a gift for cooking – grill master, smoking meats and using old family recipes for canned peppers, fresh soups, followed by his cosmic brownies or peanut butter parfaits – that he shared with the kids. He touched many of our lives and will be deeply missed.

Survived by a brother, John Corll of Austin, Texas and a sister, Conni Corll of New Orleans, Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a siste, Gretchen Ammann of Fredonia.

A memorial for Clarke will be planned at a later date.

