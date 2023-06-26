HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Claira Dawson, age 52 of Hermitage, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:56 a.m. in her residence of an extended illness.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on October 28, 1970 to Clifford and Loretta (Haun) Reed.

Claira enjoyed hosting all family events, loved going to amusement parks and spending time with her grandchildren.



Claira is survived by daughters, Brittany Hunyadi and her husband, Brad, Bridget Gambill and her fiancé, Christopher Flak, Loretta Dawson and her fiancé, Kenneth Findley, Summer King, Jenifer Bondarenko and her husband, Thomas and Jackie Ruble and her husband, Joe; her sons, Bryant Gambill, Brandon Gambill and his fiancée, Ravana Adkins, Brett Gambill, Thomas Dawson and William Dawson, Jr.; sisters, Pam, Becky and Loretta; brothers, Ron, Ricky, John and Rocky and several grandchildren.

Claira was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.

Visitation will be held Wednesday June 28, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage. A second visitation will be held Thursday, June 29, 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.