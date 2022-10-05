PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cindie Lee Catanese, 70, of Pymatuning Township, died unexpectedly at 2:12 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.



She was born on October 25, 1951, in Sharon, to Belva Mae (King) Rader and Edward Thomas Rader.

She graduated from Sharon High School in 1970 and was a homemaker.

Her hobbies included playing bingo, painting and spending time with her family and her dog, Maggie.



She is survived by her daughters, Michele Whylie and her fiancé, Jon Rhoads, of Sharon; April Brant and her husband, David, of Greenville and Jamie Eckard and her fiancée, Danielle Smith of Sharon; sister, Debra Hutchison of South Carolina; brother, David Rader of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Louise Robinson and three brothers, Thomas, Chris and Jim Rader.

In keeping with Cindie’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Cindie Lee Catanese, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

