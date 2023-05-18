WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher John Benson, 41, of Wheatland Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

He was born November 29, 1981 in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Chris was a Senior Pastor at Living Faith Christian Church, proud Eagle Scout and loved his family and God’s children. He was passionate about his church family and learned after some time that being a pastor/chaplin was his calling in life and he was meant to spread God’s work. Outside of church, he also worked at Cronimet Specialty Metals where he loved his work friends and enjoyed the work he did there.

In his free time, he took pleasure in hunting and fishing with his father and son. Chris loved Jesus Christ with all his heart and soul. He admired the great evangelist, Billy Graham, most of all, reading and watching all of his work. His favorite musicians were Garth Brooks and Johnny Cash.

Chris is survived by his mother, Deborah M. Reiner and her husband, Gary; father, C. Thomas Benson, Jr. and wife, Sonia; sister,Jamie M. Pickstone; children, Austin C. Benson and Railyn Sompi and grandaughter, Maylee Sompi. His blended family include, Marcia Peterson, Teisha Bender, Stephanie Reiner, Jemi Knight-Peterson and Tasha Anteroul. He also leaves his grandmothers, Mary Jean Cover and Beverly Reiner; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. His family praises him to Jesus knowing he is now safely in his arms forever. He will be forever loved and missed.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde T., Caroline Benson, James D., Sr and Betty J. Stabile and his uncle, Don Olsavsky.

Viewing will be held at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with services to follow at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Frank Pickman.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.