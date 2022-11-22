SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher F. Higgins, 70, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday, November 19, 2022, in his Sharon home, where he resided most of his life.

Born October 23, 1952, in Sharon, a son of Fred and Anne Higgins, he married Kathy Saternow June 10, 1977.

Chris graduated from Sharon High in 1971 and Edinboro University in 1975.

He was dedicated to the profession of teaching and made a difference in the lives of hundreds of young people as an instructor and coach. He taught for about three decades in the Bloomfield School District, Ohio. At Bloomfield, he was the first coordinator of the computer teaching program in the district. His work was highlighted in an article in the Warren Tribune. He also served as high school golf and girls volleyball coach for many years. He spent over ten years at Butler Community College teaching introduction to computer classes at the Hermitage and New Castle campuses. Chris worked part-time in his retirement at Sharpsville Gravel Co.

Chris was an ardent fan of Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Cavaliers and drinking a good brew. He enjoyed golf and riding his motorcycle. He also loved watching auto racing, particularly Grand Prix Formula One. He traveled to Watkins Glen many times for top races. He enjoyed Rock ‘N Roll and followed “The Boss”, Bruce Springsteen and attended numerous concerts.



Surviving are his wife, Kathy, at home and his brother, Michael (Shelley) of Thornville, Ohio. He was accepted as a brother by his in-laws, Lynn (LaVon) Saternow, Paul (Pauline) Saternow, Dr. Marty Saternow-Gadola, Edie (Kelly) Bruckart and Ralph Saternow, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Ralph and Fern Saternow and his much-loved cat, “The Big Man” Pumpkin.

Missing him greatly are three kitties at home, Miss Opal, Scooter and Shadow; his wife, family and friends, as Chris rides off on his Yamaha motorcycle into the sunset.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Crossroads Group Homes and Services, Inc., 1243 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121, or a charity of your choice.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 29 at the John Flynn Funeral Home, Hermitage, presided by the Rev. Richard J. Allen. Friends may visit with family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.