Christ Hodges, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christ Hodges, Dragonfly Lane, Sharpsville, died at 2:05 a.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Sharon Regional Health Center after a battle with cancer. He was 79.



He was born March 29, 1942, in Curtisville, Pennsylvania, a son of Mary Novich Hodges and James Hodges.



He graduated from Edinboro University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry and earned a Master’s in Education from Westminster College.



Christ worked in education for 45 years. He was employed by the Sharpsville School District as a chemistry teacher and principal. He was the Chair of the Education Department at Thiel College.



He was a PSEA lifelong member, a Free and Accepted Mason and an avid golfer. He loved making people laugh, he was kind-hearted and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed going to the beaches of Marco Island, watching hockey and spending time with his two dogs, Ollie and Maizey.



He is survived by his long-time companion, Deborah Hazi; a daughter, Lisa (Hodges) Wardell and husband, Scott Wardell, of Sterling Heights, Michigan; a son, Christopher Hodges and his wife, Jill Hodges; a sister, Katherine (Hodges) Makuta of Cheswick, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday, November 24, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.

