FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Chester F. Austin 85, of Farrell, Pennsylvania passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Austin was born December 20, 1939 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, a son of Charles and Ophelia Moyer Austin.

He was a 1957 graduate of Sharpsville High School and proudly served in the United States Army.

He was formerly employed with Sharon Steel/

Chester was a member of Second Baptist Church where he taught Bible School.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, old westerns and spending time with his grandchildren.

Chester is survived by his loving daughters, Tammy (Fred) Odem, Monica (Phillip Wells) Austin, Sherry (Donald) Chambers and Leta (Robert) Harrison; his nephew whom he considered to be a son, Gary (Shelia); 27 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Della Austin, Johanna Austin Collins and Peggy Austin and a host of other relatives and dear friends, including Ronnie (Linda) Scarbourgh and Percy (Claudine) Reed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Lois Brantley and Charlotte Boone and his brothers, Raymond, Stanley, John, Roland, George, Kenneth and James “Freddie” Maceo Austin.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 3, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Chester, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.