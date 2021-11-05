Cheryl Mihalcin, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Mihalcin passed away Thursday, November 4.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, November 9, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 7, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.