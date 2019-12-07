Charlie P. Scarbrough, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlie P. Scarbrough of Farrell, Pennsylvania was born on April 7, 1921 to the proud parents of Charlie and Fannie Mae Scarbrough in Columbus, Georgia.

Charlie was 98 years old when he passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019 and slipped the bonds of this Earth to go rest in the bosom of his Lord and Savior.

Charlie was the fifth child of Fannie Mae Scarbrough and Charlie P. Miller.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, 6 siblings and his wife, Annie Margaret (Grear) Scarbrough.

He attended Radcliff High School in Columbus, Georgia.

After high school he joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. He was a Private First Class in the Army. He served during World War II and was honorably discharged and decorated with WWII Victory Metal.

In 1946 he married Annie Margaret (Grear) Scarbrough, who was the love of his life. They were married for 48 years. Their marriage produced 3 children, Connie, Ronnie and Cheryl Scarbrough.

After moving from Georgia to the Shenango Valley in 1951, Charlie took studies at Penn-Ohio Tech earning his Certificate of Masonry.

Charlie was employed at Sharon Steel in Farrell, Pennsylvania. At Sharon Steel he used his masonry skills lining ladles of the blast furnaces. He did this for 36 years until he retired in 1986.

Charlie loved his community. He had an entrepreneurial spirit. He often did masonry and carpentry work for various organizations and individuals throughout the community. Charlie and Ann were landlords purchasing homes and renting them to individuals in need of good economical housing.

Charlie had a passion for baseball. As a young man he played baseball for the Farrell Grays. He also coached the Farrell Babe Ruth Varsity League Team teaching young men the techniques of baseball.

Charlie was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also loved gardening. For years his friends and neighbors enjoyed the fruits of his labor with harvest of his garden. His crown jewel were his Big Boy tomatoes, which were well-known among his family and neighbors.

Charlie was a God-fearing man and he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his 2 daughters and a son, Connie (Scarbrough) Robinson of Bloomington, Indiana, Cheryl (Scarbrough) Cosey of Atlanta, Georgia and Ronnie Charles Scarbrough of Farrell, Pennsylvania. Also surviving is his brother-in-law, Preston Grear of Farrell, Pennsylvania; his sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his devoted friends.

We, the family, would like to thank our Dad’s Earthly Angels, Ronnie Scarbrough, who took great care of our Dad on a daily basis.

We also want to thank the doctors and staff at UPMC in Farrell who often took care of our him. Thank you for the countless hours you spent caring for him.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon New Castle Road in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Church.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.