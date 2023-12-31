SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles W. Van Wert, Jr., passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at the age of 71.

He was born in Summit, New Jersey and spent his childhood in New Providence, New Jersey.

He lived and worked in Summit at Summit truck and body as a welder until 2002 when he suffered a major stroke and moved to Pennsylvania with family.

Charlie was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved taking pictures of literally everything around him to capture the moment.

He spent his last years living in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Charlie is survived by his daughters, Cindy and her husband, Liam of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia and Heather and her husband Russell of Scotch Plains; sisters, Shirley and Dorothy and grandchildren, Ryan and Morgan.

He is predeceased by his mother, Thelma; father, Charles, Sr.; brothers, Fred and John; sister, Marjorie and grandparents, Fred and Edith Van Wert of Chatham, New Jersey.

There will be no services.

Arrangments are entrusted to John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

